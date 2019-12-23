Wishing everyone a very Merry Christmas this week! As I was meal planning for a very crazy holiday meal this year, I thought about how diverse all of our tastes are: this one wants ham, this one hates ham. These ones refuse to eat any sort of cranberry sauce, these other ones have to have it. Who likes pumpkin pie? Maybe one person in my family. No one really wants turkey again, right after Thanksgiving, but no one has any better ideas. For several years, we actually went out for Chinese food for Christmas dinner…yep, that’s a nod to “A Christmas Story!”
What challenges do you face at holiday family gatherings? Do you have several different visits to make over the span of 2 days, all with their own meals, like we do? We love being able to spend time with all our various families this time of year; it’s just the juggling that gets a little creative for us.
Recipe wanted! Submitted recipes will be accepted at recipesforauntie@gmail.com, or you can stop by the Albion office and drop a copy off up front. Selected recipes will be published weekly in my new column, based on a theme. Next week’s theme, “New Year’s Day Supper” is another quick turn-around, so get those recipes sent ASAP!
Don’t feel constricted to only holiday recipes; please feel free to send whatever types of recipes you want, for any occasion! I will begin a database to choose from for future editions. So even if you don’t see your recipe right when you send it, you never know when it may show up!
Recipes wanted! If you don’t have a recipe to submit right now, but there is a recipe you’re desperately seeking, feel free to email or drop off a note for a “Recipe Request.” My next request for you are Valentine’s Day recipes!
Now, what do I do with the leftovers from last week’s column, you might wonder? Well, it the ham freezes nicely. But our favorite use for it is the following recipe.
Ham Sliders
Ingredients
~1 pkg King’s Hawaiian Rolls or Mini Sub Rolls
6 slices Swiss cheese (+/- as desired; can use any cheese you like)
Leftover Holiday Glazed Ham
Leftover stoneground whole grain mustard (I use Inglehoffer brand)
Baking spray
Directions
Preheat oven to 325F. Spray 9x9 baking dish with baking spray, then pull out entire tray of rolls, transferring into baking pan (remove cardboard). Remove tops and spread as much mustard on as desired; set aside. On bottom halves, spread out ham and layer with cheese. Put tops back on. Bake for 10min, or until tops start to brown. If the cheese isn’t quite melted yet, add aluminum foil and continue baking another 5-10min. Serve with some leftover (if there is any) Cranberry Sauce!
Nat’s Cranberry Sauce
Ingredients
~1 1/2 pkg fresh cranberries
~1/2 Cup dried cranberries
1/4 Cup sugar, to taste
Pinch of salt (very tiny amount)
1/8 - 1/4 Cup orange juice
1/4 Cup red wine (if desired; it adds a wonderful flavor!)
1 orange: skin zested, flesh cut into eighths or smaller
1-2 cinnamon sticks
1/2 tsp ground cinnamon
1-3 whole cloves
Sprinkle of grated nutmeg, ground cloves, to taste
1/4 Cup fresh cranberries
Directions
Add cranberries (fresh and dried), sugar, salt and liquids to a saucepan, stirring until it comes to a boil. Reduce heat to medium-low, add orange pieces, zest, and spices to taste. Continue cooking until consistency is somewhat gelatinous, but still with chunks of cranberry; stirring frequently. Add more liquid, sugar, and/or spices to taste; add additional fresh cranberries if most have lost their structure, continue cooking until desired consistency. Total cooking time is approximately 20mins. Remove from heat and let cool; refrigerate before serving.
