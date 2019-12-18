Breakfast with Santa in Grayville will be held Dec. 21 from 8:30 a.m. until 10 a.m. at Westwood Recreation, located at 200 Koehler St. There will be pancakes, sausage, donut balls and beverages. There will be a free will donation to Tina’s Wish Program.
The Grayville Chamber of Commerce Christmas Parade will be held at 6 p.m. If you are participating, please be in the line-up on S. 2nd, in front of Meadowood by 5:45 p.m., and kids go to the Methodist Church parking lot.
