Starting Monday, July 6, in accordance the State of Illinois’s plan to enter into Phase 4, Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s Café will re-open to the public.
Anyone wishing to utilize the FMH Café once it re-opens to the public will have to go thru the screening station at the main entrance of the hospital and be cleared before going to the Café for meal service. Visitors will be required to wear a mask whenever not actively eating or drinking their meal. Tables will be spread out as much as possible to allow for social distancing.
For any questions, contact FMH Administration at 618-847-8243.
