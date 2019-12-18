Frontier Community College will offer a 2-night Food Sanitation and Safety class for anyone in need of state certification for food handling. Positions requiring this certification may include jobs in a school cafeteria, restaurant, hospital, and catering service.
Food Sanitation & Safety will meet from 6 p.m. until 10 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 14 and Tuesday, Jan. 21. The class will be held on FCC’s campus in Room 25 of Mason Hall. Carrie Dagg will be the instructor.
Those needing to register can call FCC at 618-842-3711. The cost of the class will be paid at the time of registration, and a tuition discount is available for senior citizens. The required textbook may be purchased from the FCC bookstore, located inside The Bobcat Den at 130 Market Avenue.
