Worship certainly is different with a mask on your face, not sitting close to friends no greeting. Singing is a bit muffled! But I love to gather together in the House of the Lord. Singing is different but enjoyable. Linda Bova plays so beautifully, too. Brad Schroeder led the singing. The Communion devotion was given by Elder John Cowling. Steve Morgan took temperatures. Denise Schroeder ran the media.
Bob Beckman preached from I Samuel concerning King Saul-Hero or Zero? A little of both? Chosen by God, he was definitely a man, even if he was chosen. Read about him in the scriptures in I Samuel.
You will want to be in prayer for these: Mark Schoenheit; Dawn Fowler; Chance Hargrave; Elizabeth Wood; Keith Crackel, surgery on Wednesday; Joanna Conner, surgery on Thursday and Joe Miller, who had a heart cath, so remember him. Pray for our country, our health, our families in this trying time. Pray for the church in the world. Pray for our preacher and leaders.
Nothing much happening these days. Birthday and special occasions come and go. Above all else, LOVE. Enjoy the celebration of this country on July 4th. Its still a pretty great one! Come to church! Keep smiling!
