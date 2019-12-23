Frontier Community College has scheduled a free GED Test Prep class in Albion for the spring 2020 semester. The class begins Jan. 6 and will meet for eight weeks.
GED Test Prep will meet on Mondays and Wednesdays from 5 p.m. until 9 p.m. in room 130 of Edwards County High School. Julie Robinson will be the instructor.
An on-site registration is scheduled for Monday, Dec. 2 from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. in room 130 of ECHS. No appointment is needed. If students cannot attend the on-site registration, FCC’s Adult Education Department can make other arrangements.
A new student orientation will be held on Monday, Dec. 9 at 5 p.m. in Room 130 of ECHS. New students must register and attend the orientation before class begins in January.
GED Test Prep reviews all of the subjects on the GED exam (Math, Writing, Reading, Science, Social Studies and Constitution), as well as Job Preparation skills. The GED exam is now a computerized test and is offered on FCC’s campus as well as the other Illinois Eastern Community College campuses. Adult Education classes can also help students prepare to take other high school equivalency tests, like the HiSet or TASC tests. Online classes are available to qualifying students.
For additional information or to register for the course, call the Adult Education Department at 618-842-3711.
