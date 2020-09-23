“He made Him who knew no sin to be sin on our behalf, that we might become the righteousness of God in Him.” 2 Corinthians 5:21
Those having birthdays this week are: Grace Brands, Alex Litherland, Myrna Mason, Jim McKinzie, Maverick Moore, Bobby Knowles, Scott Caldwell, Rex Utley and Chris Spray. Rex and Wendy Utley celebrated their wedding anniversary on Monday.
Nolan's sermon, “Messy Church: The Math of Christianity Just Doesn't Add Up,” was taken from 2 Corinthians 5:11-21. Math sometimes doesn't add up, but God makes it work! We don't understand all that God has done for us. Jesus died for us even though we don't deserve it. God has invited us to be Kingdom Mathematicians so our command is to tell others they can receive God's free gift of eternal life.
If anyone is in need of home communion, please contact Randy Longbons at 618-445-7723.
The Ladies Bible Study will continue on Tuesday mornings at 9 a.m. and on Wednesday evenings at 7 p.m. They are studying Jeremiah.
Next Sunday is Missions Sunday with the offerings going to Oblong Children's Christian Home, Tim and Erin MacSaveny with Pioneer Bible Translators, Oil Belt Christian Service Camp, Campus Outreach and News Service 2000 (Dr. Pat).
Sunday services will continue as they have been. Those attending the morning worship service at 8:30 a.m. will need to wear masks, Sunday School will be at 9:30 a.m. with attendees wearing their masks, and those attending the 10:30 morning worship can take their masks off once in the sanctuary. For the remainder of September and October, Children's Church will not meet in person downstairs, but weekly activity bags will be available in the foyer for ages 3-Kindergarten for both services for the kids to work on during worship. Junior Church will still be in session during the sermon.
Operation Christmas Child Boxes are available in the foyer. They are to be returned to the church by Nov. 8. Postage is $9 per box. Checks should be made payable to West Village. The pamphlets, which are included in the box, have been updated on allowable items to include. If you have questions, please see Linda or Chris.
Juice boxes, single serve meals (mac and cheese, Spaghetti-o’s, etc.), and fruit cups are being collected for the Edwards County Backpack program. The backpack programs send meals home with students for the weekends and days out of school so they have food to eat on the weekends. A box will be in the foyer until Oct. 25 for the collection of items.
West Village will take their annual trip to the Shreve's Pumpkin Patch on Sunday evening, Oct. 11. They will meet at 5 p.m. for a hayride. At 6 p.m., they will have a devotion and a weiner roast.
If anyone has recipes for the 75th Anniversary Cookbook for Oil Belt, please get those in to Erin. The camp needs them by Oct. 15.
On Sept. 18, Bill and Charlotte Tribe went to St. Louis and had a wonderful weekend getaway at the Union Station Hotel. They visited the St. Louis Zoo and enjoyed the city. On his birthday, Sept. 19, their son, Richard, helped to plan a surprise party for his father. They invited several of their friends from West Village, his co-workers, along with their family, and close friends. It was a wonderful event to conclude a very fun-filled weekend.
On Sunday, Dan and Sharlee Aaron hosted lunch for their life group. Those enjoying the meal and discussing their plans for class this fall were: Bill and Charlotte Tribe, David Wheat, David and Kathy Lane, Lonny and Valerie Murbarger and the hosts, Dan and Sharlee.
Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the families of Betty Matthes, Phil Scarlett, Leon Langston, Russell Short and Gary Sanders.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.