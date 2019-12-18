The Bethel United Methodist Church in Ellery will be celebrating the Fourth Sunday in Advent this Sunday during the 10:30 a.m. worship service at the Church located south of Ellery.
The theme for the service this week will be “God with Us-Love.” Pastor Brad will be sharing from God’s Word out of 1 John 4:7-12 concerning the fact that we love because God first loved us. This Baby born in the manger at Christmas is more than just a bundle of love, he is love in every way and calls us to love with the same intensity that He loved.
The Song leader and liturgist will be Kyler Jefferson and Karla Moore will be the pianist. Kyler Jefferson and Emily Dilley will be sharing in the lighting of the Advent Candle reading.
The Church will be celebrating with a Christmas Program on Sunday evening at 6:00 p.m. at the church. This will be a time of celebrating with a program presenting the Christmas Story and a time of lighting of the Christ Candle. Everyone is invited to attend.
The Church service hours are 9:30 a.m. for Sunday School and 10:30 a.m. for Worship. Pastor Brad Henson is the pastor.
For more information please contact the pastor at 618-214-5510.
Merry Christmas!!!
