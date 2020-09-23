EC schools participates in National Farm Safety and Health Week

The days of Sept. 21-25 are National Farm Safety and Health Week. At Edwards County High School, Mrs. Wiseman´s Ag Business class wanted to take advantage of the week so they planned an event in accordance with these dates. They decided they are promoting safety on the farm and at home this week to an Albion Grade School and West Salem Grade School class.
In class, they are preparing the Beginner Safety Day event for these elementary students. However, there is more these students are doing to ensure and promote safety. WFIW broadcasted some scripted public service announcements the students developed for the radio recently. These announcements, which were produced at their station, encouraged the safety of mental, as well as physical health, and contained a reminder to be careful and mindful during the harvest season this year.
With the harvest season approaching, the students also put up safety banners at Albion and West Salem. These banners are a reminder to keep safe during the harvest as well. These students worked hard to take full advantage of National Farm Safety and Health Week. As a community, we should be happy and thankful these students were so passionate to ensure the learning and reminders of safety procedures for the fall season!
