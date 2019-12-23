Becoming a nurse is very rewarding with a variety of career opportunities, great benefits, and job security. Those interested in the Nursing Program at Frontier Community College should apply as soon as possible. Applications for the Fall 2020 Associate Degree in Nursing (RN) Program will be accepted through Monday, Feb. 18.
All applicants must attend one informational meeting held on FCC’s campus, and you may reserve your seat by calling the Nursing Department at (618) 842-3711. All meetings will be held in Room 105 of the Learning Resource Center. Applicants may choose from:
-Friday, Jan. 10, from 2-3 p.m.
-Friday, Feb. 7, from 10-11 a.m.
-Wednesday, Feb. 12, from 2-3 p.m.
Applicants must also take the Test of Essential Academic Skills (TEAS) exam prior to enrolling in the Nursing Program. The TEAS exam may be taken up to two times, and students must score at the proficient level or higher prior to the application deadline of Feb. 18. To register for the TEAS exam, please visit www.atitesting.com. The following testing dates are available to applicants:
-Tuesday, Jan. 7, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m. (Mason Hall 24)
-Friday, Jan. 24, from 1-5 p.m. (Mason Hall 24)
-Thursday, Feb. 6, from 1-5 p.m. (Mason Hall 25)
-Thursday, Feb. 13, from 1-5 p.m. (Mason Hall 25)
To reserve a seat in one of the informational meetings, or for more information about the Nursing Program, call FCC’s Nursing Department at (618) 842-3711. A complete list of application requirements can be obtained from the nursing department or online at www.iecc.edu/nursing.
The Nursing Program is provided on FCC’s campus through Illinois Eastern Community Colleges and Olney Central College.
