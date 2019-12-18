Frontier Community College (FCC) is currently accepting applications for the Vaida Paige Memorial Scholarship, which has been recently established. The scholarship will award $250 to an FCC student pursuing a medical or healthcare-related career. The application is now available on the college’s website.
The scholarship honors the memory of Vaida Paige Scott, who was born extremely premature and diagnosed with leukemia, cerebral palsy, and later became a double amputee. Medical professionals cared for her and fought to save her life, but she lost the battle in 2017 after 20 months. Vaida’s family has established the scholarship to carry on her memory and help individuals pursue their goals in the medical field to make a difference in the lives of others.
Applicants should be planning to enter a medical or healthcare program in spring or fall of 2020. A complete list of guidelines and requirements may be found on the application. The scholarship may be used toward tuition, fees, books, uniforms, and/or supplies.
Interested individuals may access the scholarship on FCC’s website at iecc.edu/fcc. The deadline to submit an application is March 15, 2020.
