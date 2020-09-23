The Grayville FFA is looking for local Veterans who are interested in being featured in a slideshow that would be presented on Facebook in honor of Veteran’s Day. We would need the Veteran’s name, years of service, branch of service and a picture.
We would also like to give back to the Veterans who have given so much for us. The FFA would like to find 15 Veterans who need/have yard work that needs to be completed this fall. Members would come and volunteer their time to help complete the needed yard work.
It will be on a first come basis. If you want more information, contact Mrs. Greathouse by phone 618-895-4750 or email mgreathouse@gcusd.com.
