Fairfield Memorial Hospital will be resuming our Monthly Support Groups starting with July 2020 as we realize that people in our communities need support now more than ever to deal with their chronic conditions in addition to the pandemic that is globally affecting everyone. Social distancing requirements will still be in effect and attendees will be required to go through our screening stations and wear a mask at all times.
Multiple Sclerosis Support Group:
The Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Support Group will not be meeting in July due to the first Saturday of the month being the 4th of July holiday. The next meeting of the Multiple Sclerosis (MS) Support Group will be Saturday, Aug. t 1 from 11 a.m.-Noon, located in the Harlan Yates Board Room located in the FMH Medical Arts Complex. The MS Support Group meets the first Saturday of each month. For more information about this support group, contact Carol Anne Greenwood RN BSN at 618-847-8253.
3D Mammography Mobile Event in Carmi on Aug. 1:
The Fairfield Memorial Hospital 3-D Mobile Mammography truck will not be traveling to Carmi in July due to the 4th of July holiday. Fairfield Memorial Hospital will next have their Mobile Mammography the FMH Horizon Healthcare Medical Clinic in Carmi on Saturday, Aug. 1, with appointments beginning at 8 a.m. No physician order needed for those who are over the age of 40. It must have been at least one year since your last Mammogram. Patients are asked to bring their insurance card, photo ID and doctor’s contact information. This event is for annual screening Mammograms only. Individuals can call the FMH Diagnostic Imaging Department at 618-847-8249 to secure an appointment with one of FMH’s skilled technologists. Walk-Ins are also welcome until 11 a.m. After 11 a.m., patients will be seen by appointment only. The FMH Horizon Healthcare Carmi Medical Clinic is located at 1103 W. Main Street in Carmi.
Cancer Support Group:
Fairfield Memorial Hospital hosts a Cancer Support Group meeting once a month on the second Thursday of each month from 6 p.m.-7 p.m. in the Medical Arts Complex Education Room, with the next meeting being held, Thursday, July 9. These meetings are open to anyone affected by cancer. For more information about this Support Group, please contact 618-847-8243.
Better Breathers Club:
The next meeting of the Better Breathers Club will be held on Monday, July 20 at 3 p.m. in the Medical Arts Complex Education Room. Light refreshments will be served for the next meeting of the Better Breathers Club. The speaker will be Ross Herdes APN, FNP speaking on emergencies and exacerbations, when to call 911 and what to do. If you, or someone you know, is living with a chronic lung disease, such as, COPD (which includes emphysema and chronic bronchitis) pulmonary fibrosis or lung cancer, consider joining us at this welcoming support group. Learn better ways to cope with your diagnosis and live life to the fullest. These meetings are free and open to the public. Call 618-847-8349 for more information.
Diabetes Support Group:
Join FMH on Thursday, July 16 for the Diabetes Support Group Meeting. Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s certified Diabetes Educator, Stephen Welty, RN, CDE. This month’s topic will be “Family: How Can They Understand Diabetes.” These meetings are held the third Thursday of each month at 4 p.m. in the FMH Medical Arts Complex Education Room. For more information about our free Diabetes Management Program, call 618-842-4617.
Coffee Club:
Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s Senior Life Solutions will hold the next Coffee Club from 9:30 a.m.-10:30 a.m. on Thursday, July 16. The Coffee Club will meet in the Fairfield Memorial Hospital Cafe and is open to anyone interested in attending. This is a great opportunity to get together with other people in the community in a social atmosphere. You do not have to be a participant in the Senior Life Solutions program to attend. Free blood pressure checks and refreshments will also be offered at the Coffee Club. We look forward to seeing you there! For more information about this Club or to learn more about Senior Life Solutions, call 618-847-8298.
Dementia Caregivers Support Group Meeting:
Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s Dementia Caregivers Support Group will meet on Thursday, July 23 at 1:30 p.m. in the Horizon Healthcare Medical Arts Complex Education Rooms. Light refreshments will be served. These meetings will be held every 4th Thursday of the month. To learn more information about this support group, contact Mariah Minor, RN BSN, Skilled Care Unit Nurse Leader, at 618-847-8328.
Be sure to like us on Facebook at HYPERLINK "http://www.facebook.com/FairfieldMemorial" www.facebook.com/FairfieldMemorial for more information regarding the services we offer and upcoming events.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.