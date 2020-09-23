From the Navigator & Journal-Register
1 year ago - September 25, 2019
- Albion native, Patti Michels, authored her first book titled, The Barn Quilt, A Christmas Story, which was in the midst of being published and would be available for Christmas 2019.
- In September 2019, the Grayville City Council approved the potential sale of cannabis in the city. Two ordinance amendments were approved to help regulate any form of cannabis-related industry and taxation.
- The Egyptian Division of the Illinois Association of School Administrators announced that then-Grayville Superintendent, Sarah Emery was selected as the region’s Superintendent of the Year for the 2019-2020 school year.
From the Navigator & Journal-Register
5 years ago - September 23, 2015
- A farm owned by Leon and Elaine Harris, of the West Village community north of Albion, received the historical designation “Centennial Farm” by the Illinois Department of Agriculture. The farm had been in the Harris family for five generations at the time of the designation.
- White County State’s Attorney Denton Aud sought re-election by circulating petitions starting Sept. 1, 2015 for the 2016 Republican nomination.
- The Soil and Water Conservation Districts in southeastern Illinois were reported to be in dire straits over funding issues, with many contemplating having to close their doors.
From the Navigator & Journal-Register
10 years ago - September 22, 2010
- A long overdue honor was bestowed upon Doyle Smith, of Grayville, when his name was finally added to the Veterans Memorial Park monument in Carmi listing those White County residents who died during the past century. Smith was killed in action in Korea on Sept. 22, 1950.
Both the West Salem Grade School Warriors baseball and Lady Warriors softball teams took the Conference Championships in September 2010.
- The 2010 winner of the Grayville Athletic Association’s Baby Derby was announced to be Malena Duncan; Kolbi Murphy was runner-up. Other contestants were Hailee Ellerman, Lydia Fisher, Ava Gwaltney, Xander Kurtz, Lillyan Newman and Jaydin Powe.
From the Albion Journal-Register
25 years ago - September 20, 1995
- Albion Grade School Principal Brenda Walker, along with Edwards County High School Principal Stan Struckmeyer, were scheduled to be guests on WFIW 1390 AM (Fairfield) Friday morning radio show on Sept. 22, 1995 to discuss their new roles as principals in the Albion schools.
- It was reported that the Edwards County Historical Society Museum, located at 212 West Main Street in Albion, received extensive repairs during the summer of 1995. Ryan Wampler was solicited for the work. Dana Mosson, Jeff Wick and Joseph Kuykendall assisted Wampler in this endeavor. A $1,000 check presented by Mrs. Lois Goodson, in memorial to her late husband, Allen “Bud” Goodson, helped pay for the labor and renovation.
- Then-Albion Chief of Police, Joe Keeling, said he was going to ask the Albion City Council for a blind-spot mirror on a pole where the alley south of Main Street exits into South Fifth Street (south of the Edwards County Health Office), where a southbound youth on a bicycle collided with an eastbound car on Sept. 11, 1995.
From the Albion Journal-Register
50 years ago - September 23, 1970
- It was reported that inexperience and lack of depth showed through at a Sept. 18, 1970 football game as the Edwards County Lions took a 60-0 shellacking at the hands of the inspired Mount Carmel Aces.
- Reverend Harold Meriwether presented a medallion commemorating the 350th anniversary of the Congregational Christian Church and the landing of the Pilgrims in America to the officers of the Edwards County Historical Society during a meeting on Sept. 13. 1970 at the Olive Congregational Christian Church between Albion and Grayville on Route 130. The medal was issued by the National Association of Congregational Christian Churches and showed the Pilgrims landing the Mayflower at Plymouth Rock in 1620.
- Petitions to form the Bon Pas River Conservatory District were filed with the Wabash County Circuit Clerk, with a hearing for the petition set for Nov. 2, 1970 in the courthouse in Mount Carmel. Parts of Edwards, Wabash, Richland and Lawrence Counties were included in the area proposed.
From the Albion Journal-Register
75 years ago - September 20, 1945
- A preliminary survey was made of a proposed 22-acre lake and recreation area - a project that had top priority among Albion’s post-war improvements. City community leaders hoped to push the project for inclusion in the state lake program. The area was just east of Albion, north of the Graceland Cemetery, on the north side of Illinois State Route 15. Land required would have comprised of approximately 250 acres total and was proposed to have a golf course and a sandy beach.
- The Chairman of the Edwards County War Price and Rationing Board, D. H. Johnson, reported on Sept. 20, 1945 that price controls on white potatoes were finally suspended, effective until Oct. 15, when controls would be instated if prices moved up to or above ceilings.
- A joint meeting of the Edwards County Board of Health and Tuberculosis Sanatorium Board was held on Sept. 17, 1945 to discuss polio concerns in the county.
From the Grayville Mercury-Independent
100 years ago - September 23, 1920
- Loren A. Johnson, a well-known French Creek farmer and secretary of the Grayville Community High School Board of Education, was painfully injured at the Edwards County Fair in Albion during the week of Sept. 13-19, 1920. While assisting in driving some hogs into a pen, one of the hogs rushed him and struck him in the leg, cutting a deep gash just above Johnson’s knee. The flesh was cut to the bone and seven stitches were administered.
- For the first time in three years, corn sold below a dollar a bushel during the early part of the week of Sept. 20-26, 1920, when December 1920 deliveries were quoted at 97.7 cents.
- Then-Commissioner of Highways of Burnt Prairie Township, W. L. Smith, travelled to Grayville - in a big Nash ammunition truck received from the War Department - to buy gravel for the construction of four bridges in Burnt Prairie, one of which was on the Gray Township line.
