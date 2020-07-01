We had two services on June 28. The good news is that on July 5, we will have worship at 10:30 a.m. only. Attendance was 148.
Mr. Tom’s sermon Sunday was titled, “For the Love of Grace,” from 1 Peter 3:8-12. If we love the grace we’ve received from God, then we should extend it to others. Have you ever done something you really didn’t want to do? Like exercise for better health or cleaning because you are having company? Think he caught me there! Grace is the undeserved love and salvation God gives. Be like-minded, which is the mind of those who serve others in love while they prayerfully wait for Jesus’ return. Put yourselves in someone else’s shoes-be happy for those who are happy and weep for those who weep.
God tells us to love one another in 1 Peter 1:22, “now that your obedience to the truth you have purified yourselves and have come to have a sincere love for your fellow believers, love one another earnestly with all your heart.” God tells us to be compassionate in Ephesians 4:32, “be kind and tender-hearted to one another and forgive one another, as God has forgiven you through Christ.” God tells us to be humble in Matthew 23: 11-12, “the greatest one among you must be the servant. Whoever makes himself great will be humbled and whoever humbles himself will be made great.” God tells us to be a blessing in 1 Peter 2:23, “when he was insulted, he did not answer back with an insult: when he suffered, he did not threaten, but placed his hopes in God, the righteous judge.”
After this, Mr. Tom mentioned a little sarcasm saying he is good at sarcasm and used to get in trouble for it! Really?
Nest Sunday, July 5, we plan to resume our regular worship time at 10:30 a.m. only. Sunday School will be starting.
Also, starting Sunday, we will be having a supply shower to assist the Little Prairie Preschool. This shower will end on Aug. 2. There will be supply lists, sign-up sheets and examples of the supplies in the Worship Center foyer. This would be a great way to use the Dollar General coupons that you might get-save $5 if you spend $25! Everyone who supports this will help the school control costs and thrive during this challenging time.
’Til next week, everyone stay safe and healthy!
