Attention farmers, farm families, and farmhands! Make plans to join the Edwards County Farm Bureau, Gavilon Grain - Browns and Citizens National Bank of Albion for an appreciation meal.
The sack lunch meal will be held on Wednesday, Oct. 7 starting at 11 a.m. at Gavilon’s West Elevator. Porkburgers and sides will be served.
Stop by and eat with us or take some lunches back to the field. We look forward to seeing you and thanking you for all the hard work you do to put food on the tables across the world.
