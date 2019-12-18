Has a friend, relative, neighbor or someone you don’t even really know asked you for a recipe, but you forget to give it to them? Do you sometimes wish you remembered to ask someone for a recipe at that one potluck, years ago, with that dish you loved? Or maybe you just love to collect and try new recipes, and wouldn’t mind sharing some family favorites of yours with your community.
If you said “yes” to any of those questions, then then I encourage you to send in your recipes to me via the Navigator.
I know I am flattered when someone compliments a dish I’ve made and requests the recipe. Perhaps you feel that a certain recipe is a family secret that will go with you to the grave, there is no way you’re sharing it. While I understand-as I’m sure nearly everyone reading this does-I would like to encourage you to consider sharing the joy of a delicious dish with your extended family; your community.
Recipes wanted! Starting this week, recipes will be accepted at recipesforauntie@gmail.com, or you can stop by the Albion office and drop a copy off up front. Selected recipes will be published weekly in my new column, based on a theme. The first theme will be “Holiday Favorites,” for the week of Dec. 22-28…which is a quick turn-around, so get those recipes sent ASAP!
Don’t feel constricted to only holiday recipes; please feel free to send whatever types of recipes you want, for any occasion! I will begin a database to choose from for future editions. So even if you don’t see your recipe right when you send it, you never know when it may show up!
A blogger I once came across said, “I love the thought of dozens and dozens of people making those recipes over decades and they became favorites in their own families, and so on and so on. Recipes have a life of their own and need to be carried on,” and I couldn’t agree more!
Recipes wanted! If you don’t have a recipe to submit right now, but there is a recipe you’re desperately seeking, feel free to email or drop off a note for a “Recipe Request.”
I will start off the request asking for your traditional New Year’s Day supper recipes!
For this week, I will begin with two recipes that have become my traditional holiday go-tos over the past few years. I make the ham at Easter, Thanksgiving and Christmas most years. The best part about this recipe is it is adaptable. Just cooking a few ham steaks? Try these ingredients in lesser amounts. Have only a 5lb ham? Cut the ingredients in half. Want to try it on a pork roast? Go ahead! I make the Mac n’ Cheese at holidays, too, but also whenever I feel like it. You’ll have to play around with the amounts of ingredients; this is an “adjust as you go,” hands-on recipe that you can modify to meet your individual tastes. Want to add something inside? Go ahead! Want to make it smaller? Adjust the amount of ingredients.
Holiday Glazed Ham
Ingredients
1 10 lb. spiral-cut ham (or your choice of cut/size)
1 can (14.9 fl.oz.) Guinness Draft or Extra Stout*
3/4 Cup stoneground whole grain mustard (I use Inglehoffer brand)
1 1/2 Cup brown sugar (may use more or less)
Directions
Preheat oven to 350F (or follow directions on ham). Place ham in 9x13 baking dish, use half the brown sugar to rub on to ham, ensuring it gets inside spirals, if you have a spiral-cut ham.
Mix the other half the brown sugar with the remaining ingredients and pour over ham (again, ensuring it gets inside spirals, if you have a spiral-cut ham). Baste as necessary, baking for approximately 1hr, (or follow the directions for your ham based on weight); add aluminum foil over the top if needed during the last 15-30min. Baste again before serving, if desired.
Garnish with your favorite holiday garnishes (a few cranberries and some rosemary looks especially pretty at Christmas). Feel free to serve extra “sauce” on the side.
*You can use any beer, but I recommend a dark beer
Auntie’s Mac n’ Cheese
Ingredients
1 1/2 -2 lb. elbow noodles
3-4 Cups shredded cheese (I prefer extra sharp)
Seasoning salt (I use Lawry’s)*
1/2 Cup (1 stick) butter
1-2 Cups Milk
1 2- 3/4 Cup breadcrumbs or crushed crackers (I prefer panko)
Directions
Cook elbow noodles per directions and drain well. Preheat oven to 350F. Spray a deep 9x13 baking dish with cooking spray, or use butter to grease. Sprinkle generous amount of seasoning salt*on bottom, place a layer of noodles on top. Top with about 1 cup cheese (more or less to your liking), and more seasoning salt.*
Repeat with noodles, cheese and seasoning salt* until you can’t fit any more in. I’ve had to squish the layers down in the past. Cut the butter into slices/pats, then place on top of the top layer of noodles and cheese (I use extra cheese on top). Pour milk into the baking dish until it reaches approximately halfway up the side of the baking dish. Finally, top it all off with the breadcrumbs.
Cover with aluminum foil, and bake approximately 30-35min.; remove aluminum foil and continue baking another 10-20min or until the top is to your liking.
* Don’t be afraid of the seasoning salt, but also keep in mind the tastes of those you are preparing this dish for!
