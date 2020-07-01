The Frontier Community College Foundation received COVID-19 Emergency funds to assist students who need additional financial resources as a result of the national COVID-19 pandemic and did not qualify for CARES Act funding.
Frontier Community College students in need of additional funding for technology needs, childcare, transportation, housing, tuition, etc. are encouraged to apply for this grant opportunity. The funding application has a full range of areas covered in the grant. Funding Applications are available on the Frontier Community College Facebook page, by contacting Lori Noe, Coordinator of Financial Aid, or emailing fccfa@iecc.edu.
Funding has been made available through donations to Illinois Board of Higher Education (IBHE), Illinois Student Assistance Commission (ISAC), and Illinois Community College Board (ICCB). These groups came together in partnership with the Southern Illinois University Foundation to create the Public University and Community College Student COVID-19 Emergency Fund. Core principles of the group are to get funds to students in need as quickly as possible, while providing funds to organizations that already have relationship with students. The funds are emergency grants that students do not have to pay back. The grants will not impact students’ financial aid awards.
