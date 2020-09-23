Fairfield Memorial Hospital believes in investing in our community and our future by providing opportunities for area community members to pursue careers in healthcare. Fairfield Memorial Hospital is currently accepting applications for their nursing, ultrasound and medical laboratory technologist (MLT) scholarship programs.
Applicants for these scholarships must submit a written application for the scholarship, which includes an essay on why they want to work in rural healthcare. Applicants must also be willing to sign a commitment agreement to work for Fairfield Memorial Hospital upon successful completion of their education. The deadline to apply is Friday, Sept. 25.
To learn more about the scholarships or to obtain a scholarship application, contact the FMH Human Resources Department at 618-847-8270.
