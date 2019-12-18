Marion Christian Church News -Dec. 22: Candlelight Service at 6 p.m. Dec 18, 2019 Dec 18, 2019 Updated 15 hrs ago Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Joy to the World! Marion Christian Church in West Salem invites you to their Candlelight Service on Dec. 22 at 6 p.m. The church is located three miles west of IL Rt. 130 on County Road 2050N. Facebook Twitter WhatsApp SMS Email Print Save Tags Marion, Ohio Ohio Bath Bach Choir Il Rt. States Of The United States Midwestern United States Christian Church Latest News EC School Board approves Targeted School Violence Prevention Program, Threat Assessment Team to follow Illinois Department of Insurance Encourages Consumers to Take Advantage of Deadline Extension for ACA Open Enrollment Two new courses for ECHS students in 2020-2021 Grayville Christmas events on Dec. 21 Grayville and Edwards County HS Illinois State Scholars Grayville High School News FCC Closing Soon for Winter Break EC Extension Poultry and Rabbit Clinic Most Popular Articles Images Videos Commented ArticlesMore money, less service?: WGH proposal to operate EC EMS would increase personnel costs, reduce service to single truckEC Board, EMS Board debate ambulance purchaseGrayville and Edwards County HS Illinois State ScholarsEC Extension Poultry and Rabbit ClinicEdwards County Farm Bureau wins top honorsAlbion man charged with possession of methamphetamine with intent to deliverGrayville Christmas events on Dec. 21Grayville First Christian News -"Walk to the Manger" offering on SundayGrayville Council talks trash: Commissioners weigh residential sanitation servicesEC EMS, County Boards to weigh in on WGH Deal Images Videos CommentedSorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles. Latest e-Edition The Navigator To view our latest e-Edition click the image on the left. Stocks Market Data by TradingView
