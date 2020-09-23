The Guardian Center is looking for companies to sponsor their Annual Candy Corn Run. Proceeds will benefit the children of Crawford, Edwards, Gallatin, Lawrence, Richland, Saline, Wabash and White counties. The event will start and finish at the First Christian Church in Carmi on the morning of Oct. 10 with registration from 7-8 a.m. The race will begin at 8:15 a.m. Online registration is available through their website, www.theguardiancenter.org or https://runsignup.com/Race/IL/Carmi/CandyCorn5KRun.
The Guardian Center relies heavily on monetary donations and fundraising events to help keep their services free for children and families experiencing abuse. All 2020 events will be held with safety in mind with options for in-person or virtual participation. They take seriously the severity of the COVID-19 pandemic and encourage all in-person participants to use caution and practice social distancing during events. Hand sanitizer and masks will be available at the event.
There are three levels of sponsorship as well as opportunities to help with items for participant bags, such as pens, magnets, water bottles, note pads, bottled water and food items for the finish line. In order to have your company name placed on the event t-shirt, please have your form returned by Sept. 25.
White Level, $500: Logo and name placed prominently on event t-shirt; name and logo prominently featured at event; pre/post event publicity and/or free registrations.
Orange Level, $250: Company name on t-shirt; recognition on race packet; company name at event and two free registrations.
Yellow Level, $150: Company name on t-shirt and one free registration.
If you can’t be a sponsor but still want to donate, you are always able to add in the amount you like.
The Guardian Center appreciate all that you do for our community and welcome this opportunity to have you as a partner in this event to help children!
