Saturday: Men's Breakfast, 7 a.m.
Sunday: Sunday School, 9:30 a.m.; Morning Worship, 10:30 a.m.
Tuesday: Christmas Eve Candlelight Service, 5 p.m.
Wednesday: Merry Christmas!
All are invited to attend!
West Village News
For a child will be born to us, a son will be given to us; And the government will rest on His shoulders; And His name will be called Wonderful Counselor, Mighty God, Eternal Father, Prince of Peace. Isaiah 9:6
The greeters Sunday morning were Dave and Bonnie Wright. The nursery workers were Debbie Fearn and Joyce Garner. The Welcome Center attendant was Sharlee Aaron.
Those having birthdays this week are: David Wright, Aiden Fryman, Katie Blankenbaker, Maria McCully, Shayna Walker, Wendy Coles, Carl Porter, Larry Caldwell, Chad Heindselman, Jonah Potts, Shane Pritchett, Natalie Gentz, and Matthew Melchor. Edwin and Lila Fewkes celebrated their wedding anniversary on Sunday.
The Call to Worship, Luke 2:14, was read by Morgan Moore. For the morning worship special, Morgan Moore, Tara Buerster, and Maggie Hendricks sang a medley of Christmas songs. They were accompanied by Lesa Matthes on the piano. Nolan's sermon, “Detangling Christmas: It's Not About Christmas Morning,” was taken from Luke 2:1-7.
If anyone is in need of home communion, please contact Ben Spray at 618-445-7021.
The men's breakfast had to be rescheduled, so plan on coming out to the church this Saturday morning at 7 a.m.
The Christmas card mailbox is out for anyone who would like to participate this year.
West Village will be having a Christmas Eve Candlelight service at the church at 5 p.m. on Tuesday evening. Please come celebrate this glorious season with us!
All youth groups will resume in January after school starts.
The Christmas decorations will be taken down on Sunday, Jan. 5. All willing people are needed. Thanks in advance!
There will be a Lock-In for all junior high age youth on New Year's Eve. Times are 8 p.m. until 8 a.m. Invite a friend and join them for food, games, movies, devotions, and fun all night long. See Jason or Kelley Biggs with any questions, or see how you can help out!
Practice for the Brotherhood 2020 season will be starting soon. Brotherhood is open to all current 8th graders, high school and college students. First practice will be Sunday, Jan 5. If you have any questions, please contact Tara Buerster.
A huge "Thank You" to everyone for helping with the WADI Food Drive. They were very appreciative of what the congregation gave. The high school youth were about to help feed 164 families this year for Christmas!
On Friday evening, Lonny and Valerie Murbarger, Hallie Murbarger of Champaign, and Lila Fewkes attended the Christmas Fun Concert at Eastview Christian Church in Normal, Ill. They were able to see Sadie participate in the program. On Saturday morning, Lonny, Valerie, Sadie, and Lila had breakfast with Jim and Madge Williams of Bloomington at Bob Evans. They enjoyed their meal and a time to visit.
There was a good crowd that attended the Christmas program on Sunday night. It was great to see the musical talent from West Village. Grace Thomason lead the singing, Bill Tribe was the emcee, and Sandy Longbons played the piano for the congregational hymns. Those playing in the orchestra were: Grace Thomason, Lauren Luker, Hannah Moore, Whitney and Cadyn Owings, Ava Gwaltney, Campbell and Parker Biggs, Tara, Hayley, and Jaycey Buerster, Emily Spray, Skylar Greathouse, Maggie Hendricks, Sandy Longbons, Ava and Addison Anderson, Valerie Murbarger, Morgan, Dakota, Lincoln, and Maverick Moore, Mason Moore, David Lane, and they were directed by Sherrie Turpin. Hayley and Hannah Perry played selections on the piano, and Hayley played Joy to the World with the hand bells.Those singing Hark, the Herald were Avery Roosevelt, Ava Anderson, Raechel Hnetkovsky, Hayley and Jaycey Buerster, Shayla and Jonah Potts, and Tyler Peach. Whitney Owings played the piano for them. His Voices, a trio consisting of Debbie Fearn, Valerie Murbarger, and Charlotte Shelby, sang Emmanuel/O Little Town, with Sandy Longbons accompanying them on the piano. Shad McKinzie, Nixie Hnetkovsky, Tara Buerster, and Debbie Fearn sang It's About the Cross for a special. Whitney played the piano for them as well. The grand finale was the Pre-K through 8th graders singing and signing Silent Night, then ended with We Wish You a Merry Christmas. Those singing were: Jerad Spray, Cadyn, Titus, and Callen Owings, Jaron and Ashlyn Weaver, Emily and Sarah Spray, Eli, Ben, Gideon, and Stella Koertge, Alexa and Dylan Prather, Campbell and Parker Biggs, Skylar Greathouse, Conner Welty, Hayley, and Hannah Perry, and Addison Anderson. Whitney Owings directed them, and Sandy Longbons played the piano for them. The Music Committee would like to thank everyone who participated, attended, and/or brought finger foods for a time of fellowship on Sunday evening. It was a fun evening!
Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the families of Phil Young, Robert "Doc" Silbereisen, Clarence Eckelberry, Glenda Nelson, and Ernie Medler.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.