The Grayville FFA is trying to start an Alumni Program. An alumni member is someone who supports the FFA. This could be financially or by giving their time to help the FFA. To be a part of the Alumni Program, you need to be a high school graduate and there's no need to be a former FFA member.
The first Alumni Night will be on Oct. 5 at 6 pm in the Grayville High School multipurpose room. There will be a meal provided for you which will include: pork chops, sides and drinks, free of charge.
If you are interested in attending, please RSVP to Michaela Greathouse at mgreathouse@gcusd.com.
