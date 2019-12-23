Edwards County Extension will be hosting a Poultry and Rabbit Clinic. It will be held at the Extension office from 9 a.m. – noon, on Saturday, January 4, 2020. Mike Claypool, of Centralia, Ill., will be instructing. The topics being covered will be: Breeds, Daily Care, Show Prep, Showmanship and any questions that individuals have about their animals. Individuals can register online at https://extension.illinois.edu/elrww or by calling the Edwards County Extension office at 618-445-2934. All ages are welcome!
