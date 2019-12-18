The Albion First United Methodist Church in Albion will be celebrating the Fourth Sunday in Advent this Sunday during the 9 a.m. worship service at the Church located at 127 E. Main Street, in Albion.
The theme for the service this week will be “God with Us-Love.” Pastor Brad will be sharing from God’s Word out of 1 John 4:7-12 concerning the fact that we love because God first loved us. This Baby born in the manger at Christmas is more than just a bundle of love, he is love in every way and calls us to love with the same intensity that He loved.
Our children will be singing with the choir a special number for Christmas, “Born ‘Neath a Star,” written by Cynthia Gray. Mary Jo Barnard is the choir director. Servers this week include Jane Harris as liturgist, Jax Duncan will be reading the scripture. Our acolytes will be Caden and Eli Hart and the ushers and greeters will be Lyle and Susan Weber. The organist will be Miranda Duncan and Mary Jo Barnard will be on the Piano. The Wiseman Family will be sharing in the lighting of the Advent Candle.
We hope that if you do not have a church home you will join us for this 9 a.m. service followed by coffee fellowship in the fellowship hall at 10 a.m. and Sunday School at 10:30 a.m. We will be joining for prayer in the sanctuary at 7:30 a.m. Everyone is invited to join us for prayer.
The Christmas Eve service at Albion First United Methodist Church will be on Christmas Eve at 11:00 p.m. We hope that you will join us as we celebrate Christmas in this special candlelight service and set the tone for your Christmas with family and friends.
For more information please contact the church at 618-445-2555 or the pastor at 618-214-5510.
Merry Christmas!!!
