AGS will not be going door to door this year to collect money for the St. Jude Children's Hospital. However, Feb. 8-12 will be a collection week for St. Jude. We will have dress up days and to dress up you must pay $1 every day you dress up and a bucket for money collection will be available in your classroom. The class that brings in the most money will receive ice cream at lunch and a soda out of the soda machine.
Monday, Feb. 8: “Kiss Cancer Goodnight” - Wear PJ’s
Tuesday, Feb. 9: “Put a Cap on Cancer” - Wear a hat
Wednesday, Feb. 10: “Fight for a Cure for Childhood Cancer” - Wear yellow/gold (this is the color the represents childhood cancer)
Thursday, Feb. 11: “Tackling Childhood Cancer” - Wear your favorite sports jersey or shirt (don’t forget your AGS gear!)
Friday, Feb. 12: “Sending Love to St. Jude” - Wear red/Valentine’s Day shirt
We are also taking any extra donations that families want to donate. You may also donate online at http://mathathon.stjude.org/albiongradeschool Thank you for helping a family that is a part of the St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital! Every little bit helps make a difference. All money collected will be sent to St. Jude Children's Hospital.
