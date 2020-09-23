The Cowling Community Center will be hosting a Chicken and Noodle Dinner for curbside pick-up or carry-out on Saturday, Sept. 26 from 4 p.m. until sold out.
Enjoy homemade chicken and noodles, mashed potatoes, green beans, coleslaw, cranberry salad, rolls and desserts.
The suggested donation is $10 each. All proceeds will benefit club projects.
The Cowling Community Center is located at 6441 E 270 Road, 15 miles south of Mount Carmel on State Route 1.
