Effective July 6, Fairfield Memorial Hospital will be making the following modifications to its visitation policies:
Patients who are on the non-infectious wing of the Med/Surg and ICU units or not in isolation will be allowed to have one visitor at a time from the hours of 7 a.m.-9 a.m. and 5 p.m.-7 p.m. daily.
Emergency Department patients will be allowed to have one person with them who must remain in the patient’s room at all times until the patient is discharged.
Pediatric patients will be allowed to have both parents with them instead of only allowing one parent to be with them.
Same Day Surgery patients will be allowed to have one person accompany them on the day of their surgery.
Patients who are seeking treatment in outpatient departments who require additional assistance due to mobility issues and so forth will be allowed to have one person accompanying them on their visit.
Due to current State and Governmental regulations, Fairfield Memorial Hospital is unable to allow visitors on the Skilled Care Unit except in special circumstances. Arrangements are being made to have individual visits between our residents and their loved ones in a safe and controlled environment to help reunite families while keeping our residents protected. These visits began on June 15.
All social distancing requirements will remain in effect and both the patient and their visitors will be required to go thru the screening stations at either the Hospital or the Clinics entrances and wear a mask at all times. These changes are contingent upon the number of positive COVID cases in our area staying low.
For any questions regarding these visitation policies, contact FMH Administration at 618-847-8243. Fairfield Memorial Hospital staff would like to thank the public for all of their understanding and support during this time of change for everyone.
