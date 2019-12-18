The fourth meeting of the Ellery Panthers 4-H Club was called to order by Ava Anderson at 6:02 p.m. at the Edwards County Farm Bureau on Dec. 11.
President Ava Anderson presided over the meeting. The club began the meeting by eating the food from the club potluck. Later in the meeting, the club wrote holiday cards to the residents at Rest Haven and passed out project books. Hallie Shelton and Kruze Lambert lead the club in the pledges. The roll call question for this month was: “Would you like a White Christmas?” The secretary’s report was given by Lauren Luker. The minutes were approved as read. The
treasurer’s report was also given by Abby Shelton; the club has a balance of $1,038.48.
New Business
-Movie day will be held on Dec. 20 for children ages 5 and up. Admission to the movie is food for the food drive.
-A coloring workshop will be held on Dec. 18, this workshop is for tag-a-longs.
-Scrumptious Science will be on Tuesdays in January.
-See newsletter for more available workshops.
-The meal packing event will be discussed in future meetings.
Talks
-Ava Anderson spoke to the club about sports supplement facts.
Specials
-Kolby Terry and Kaden Duncan read a poem about Santa Claus.
Adelynn McCaleb played “Jingle Bells” on the piano.
Announcements
-Club t-shirts are $6 for kids and $12.75 for adults.
-The January meeting will be held on Jan. 22 at 6 p.m. at Little Prairie Christian Church.
With nothing left to discuss the meeting was adjourned by Emily Spray and Addison Anderson.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.