Edwards County FFA traveled to Wabash Valley College to compete in the Section 23 Agronomy Career Development Event. The members that represented Edwards County included: Hayley Buerster, Halley Kocher, Nate Shilling, Rylan Robb, Libby Kincart, Carissa Jefferson, Kassidi Metcalf, Heidi Beadles, Callie Messerole, Sidney Watson and Emma Wiseman. Members participated in several practicums. These included weed identification, equipment identification, identifying crops and grain ring judging. Overall, the Chapter placed 2nd. Congratulations to Rylan Robb who finished highest at 3rd and Kassidi Metcalf who finished 9th place individual!
Kassidi Metcalf, Halley Kocher, and Heidi Beadles then represented Edwards County FFA at State agronomy. The team finished 25th place overall with a red ranking. Kassidi Metcalf placed the highest at 32nd place with a blue ranking. Congrats to all members who participated and to the team as a whole on their success!
