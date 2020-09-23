Twenty-two Edwards County 4-H members had projects judged virtually for the Illinois State Fair General Projects Show. The Youth were picked from the virtual county general show in July as State Fair Delegates which made them eligible to exhibit their project at the State Fair. All qualifying youth exhibiting in the state general project show received a recognition ribbon, Award of Excellence, Champion and Reserve Champion. Awards were given to the top exhibits in the class. Inspire Awards were given at the judges’ discretion for projects they wish to highlight or acknowledge as inspirational.
The following earned an Award of Excellence, along with Champion, Reserve or Inspire Awards: Ava Anderson received a Champion Award for her Sports Nutrition slideshow; Aleya Bare was named Champion for her STEAM Clothing 2 project; Amelia Fearn was awarded Reserve Champion for her Video/Filmmaking exhibit; Wyatt Greathouse received an Inspire Award for his Family Heritage slideshow and Hallie Shelton was named Champion for her STEAM Clothing 1 project.
Awards of Excellence was received by the following individuals: Addison Anderson-Photography 2; Cheyenne Duncan-Natural Resources 1; Felicity Fearn-Heritage Arts; Skylar Greathouse-Interior Design-Beginning; Hannah Hawkins-Food Decorating-Master; Adelynn McCaleb-STEAM Clothing 1; Madison Miller-4-H Cooking 101; Hayley Perry-Floriculture A; Kayleigh Sanford-4-H Cooking 101; Chase Shelton-Woodworking 2; Elizabeth Spillman-4-H Cooking 301; Emily Spray-Visual Arts Fiber; Kolby Terry-Woodworking 1; Kaylie Vallette-Visual Arts Paper; Alyson Williams-Food Preservation; Sydney Williams-4-H Cooking 101 and Jake Wiseman-Creative Writing.
Congratulations to all of our 4-H members who virtually exhibited and competed at the 2020 Illinois State Fair. We are proud of your accomplishments!
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.