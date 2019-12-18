Frontier Community College (FCC) will be closed for Winter Break starting Thursday, Dec. 19, and will reopen on Thursday, Jan. 2. Anyone still needing to sign up for a class, meet with an advisor, or pay a bill should visit the Student Services Office or call FCC at 618-842-3711. Campus hours are Monday-Friday from 7:30 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.
While the college is closed for Winter Break, individuals also have the option of registering online at www.iecc.edu. Classes for the Spring 2020 semester begin Monday, Jan. 6.
Textbooks for the Fall 2019 semester are due by Friday, Dec. 13. A $5 late fee will be charged to the student’s account after this date. Textbooks for the Spring 2020 semester may be picked up before the Winter Break closure or after FCC reopens on Jan. 2.
The Bobcat Den’s fitness center and Frontier Perks coffeehouse will be open during Winter Break, with the exception of Christmas Eve, Christmas Day, New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. Hours for the Bobcat Den are: Monday-Thursday from 7 a.m. until 9 p.m.; Friday from 7 a.m. until 4:30 p.m.; and Saturday from 8 a.m. until 12 p.m. Single and family memberships are available for purchase and can be used immediately.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.