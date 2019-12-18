Professional musician and audio engineer Guy Ash II will teach a sound recording and engineering class during the spring semester at Olney Central College.
Ash, who has served as an engineer, producer and performer, will share his real-world experience in sound recording. The class will include both lecture and the opportunity for students to work on projects in the OCC recording studio and Mac lab.
The course, ART 2298 Art Topics (Recording & Engineering), will meet from 6-8:50 p.m. on Mondays, beginning Jan. 6. The class is ideal for both musicians and sound technicians at churches or clubs who want to improve their skills.
“I would recommend the class for anyone who likes music or works with music and wants to record their own songs or anyone who runs sound on a regular basis,” Ash said. “It’s really for the beginner to intermediate, but we will even do some advanced stuff. Everyone will get something out of it. We will start by learning the basic properties of sound waves, from how they are produced to how they will react in certain environments.”
During the semester, Ash will focus on both live and studio sound, teaching students about microphones, microphone placement and how to route that signal to the mixing console and into the recording software. Students will learn industry standard software like Pro Tools to record, edit and mix tracks.
For more information or to register for the course, contact OCC Student Services at 618-395-7777.
