This Saturday, Sept. 26 beginning at 11 a.m. until noon, please join fellow prayer warriors for a Prayer March. Prayer warriors should meet at the downtown Carmi Library Gazebo, march a leisurely pace in prayer eastward along Main Street to the following prayer stations:
Washington Attendance Center School – Pray for students, parents, teachers and administrators
United Methodist Church – Pray for faith, health and prosperity for our country
Veteran’s Memorial Park – Pray for United States Veterans and servicemen
White County Court House – Pray for justice, law and order
White County Police and Sheriff’s Department – Pray for law enforcement officers and first responders
Carmi City Hall Building – Pray for government leaders
If you wish to continue in prayer after the march, join the ‘Sweet Hour of Prayer,’ which will be held immediately after the march until 1:30 p.m. at the Carmi Library Gazebo.
Notes for the Prayer March:
All prayer warriors should maintain six feet social distancing at all times and masks are recommended.
Cell phones – silenced, please do not use.
Be respectful of this time of prayer...please do not talk.
”If My people who are called by My name will humble themselves, and pray and seek My face and turn from their wicked ways, then I will hear from heaven, and will forgive their sin and heal their land.” 2 Chronicles 7:14
