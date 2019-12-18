Watchword for the week: Be Strong, do not fear! Here is your God. Isaiah 35:4
Usher for December: Terry and Noma Worthey
Scripture on Dec. 22: Carol Walkenbach
A/V Tech on Dec. 22: Doug Krajec
Class in charge: Challengers
Watchword for the week: Come; let us walk in the light of the Lord! Isaiah 2:5
Thursday, Dec. 19
10 a.m.: Bible Study at Senior Citizen building
6:30 p.m.: Elders meeting
Saturday, Dec. 21
9 a.m.: Children’s Christmas Practice
LOOKING AHEAD
Sunday, Dec. 22
9 a.m.: Sunday School
10:10 a.m.: Worship
Tuesday, Dec. 24
4 p.m.: Early Christmas Eve Service/Lovefeast/Candlelight
6:30 p.m.: Children’s Christmas Eve Service/Lovefeast/Candlelight
God is still writing your story so quit trying to steal the pen.
THE CHURCH IS STILL COLLECTING:
-Box tops for school-these are used for school supplies
-Pull tabs-for Ronald McDonald house in Evansville
