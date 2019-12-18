Watchword for the week: Be Strong, do not fear!  Here is your God. Isaiah 35:4

Usher for December: Terry and Noma Worthey

Scripture on Dec. 22: Carol Walkenbach

A/V Tech on Dec. 22: Doug Krajec

Class in charge: Challengers

Watchword for the week: Come; let us walk in the light of the Lord!  Isaiah 2:5

Thursday, Dec. 19

10 a.m.: Bible Study at Senior Citizen building

6:30 p.m.: Elders meeting

Saturday, Dec. 21

9 a.m.: Children’s Christmas Practice

LOOKING AHEAD

Sunday, Dec. 22

 9 a.m.: Sunday School

10:10 a.m.: Worship

Tuesday, Dec. 24

 4 p.m.: Early Christmas Eve Service/Lovefeast/Candlelight

6:30 p.m.: Children’s Christmas Eve Service/Lovefeast/Candlelight

God is still writing your story so quit trying to steal the pen.

THE CHURCH IS STILL COLLECTING:

-Box tops for school-these are used for school supplies

-Pull tabs-for Ronald McDonald house in Evansville

Tags