Frontier Community College (FCC) has scheduled free GED Test Prep classes for the second half of the summer semester. Classes begin July 6 and will meet for six weeks. Evening classes are available. The classes will be observed as Hybrid (a blend of face-2-face and distance learning formats) to continue minimal contact and safe social distancing standards.
Evening classes will meet on Mondays at ECHS in Room 130. The class will meet from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. and Julie Robinson will be the instructor.
FCC’s Adult Education Office does accept call-in inquiries and registrations. GED Class Orientations will be held on the first day of classes. Registrations are accepted before first day of classes.
GED Test Prep reviews all the subjects on the GED exam (math, writing, reading, science, social studies and Constitution), as well as Job Preparation Skills. The GED exam is a computerized test that is anticipated to be offered again by the first week of the upcoming semester. The GED tests will be offered on FCC’s campus as well as other IECC campuses. The Adult Education classes also help students prepare to take other high school equivalency tests, such as, the Hi Set® or TASC® tests. Included in IECC’s Adult Education program are our Bridge to Success courses. The Bridge to Success courses offer our students the opportunity for College and Career Readiness. Hybrid/Online classes and Distance Learning formats will be available to all students during the COVID-19 pandemic.
For additional information or to register for classes, please call the Adult Education Office at 618-842-3711 or 618-847-9158. Frontier Community College is an Illinois Eastern Community College that offers classes at other locations as well in Fairfield, Flora, Newton and Lawrenceville.
