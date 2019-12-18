Upcoming Events
-Dec. 18 the high school basketball team plays in the Conrad Holiday tournament against Red Hill and that will start at 5:30 p.m.
-Dec. 18 and 19 are High School Finals
-Dec. 20 (Noon dismissal/ Rewards Day for high school students) through Jan. 2 will be Christmas Break! Enjoy your holidays and be safe throughout your travels!
Past Events
-Homecoming game vs. Wayne City was Dec. 6 and the dance followed on Dec. 7
Accomplishments
-Sidney Foster and Cole Neeley where crowned Homecoming Queen and King
Attendates
Seniors- Sidney Foster, Raelynn Duvall, Ashton Mosberger, Cole Neeley, Braxton Aldredge, Kenneth Funkhouser, and Cameron Finch
Juniors- Jaleen Koons and Kaidan Funkhouser
Sophomores- Macy Knight and Lance Collins
Freshman- Shaeleigh Duvall and Korey Funkhouser
Junior Attendants- Emma Shroeder, Cole Campbell, Jaxon Jenkins, and Jolee Driggers
-The Junior Class dominated in the GHS homecoming games and took home the trophy!
-The GHS Basketball Team defeated Sandoval on Friday Dec. 13
-Congratulations to Alora Campbell on winning the “Patriots Pen” essay contest
-Congratulations to Cole Neeley on winning the “Voice of Democracy” essay contest
-The Finch twins Austin and Cameron were selected to be this year’s Illinois State Scholars!
