Virtual Career Development Events are happening now in the FFA world. Edwards County should be proud of Emma Wiseman, Kassidi and Cage Metcalf, Halley Kocher and Rylan Robb, who participated in State and Section Ag Business from home recently. The students took a virtual exam for the Ag Business Management Career Development Event.
FFA members focus on skill development and career preparation through participation in Career Development Events and Leadership Development Events. Generally, these competitive events develop individual responsibility, foster teamwork and promote communication while recognizing the value of ethical competition and individual achievement. The shift to a virtual ag environment has been challenging in several of these key areas, but Edwards County FFA members have risen to the challenge.
During the recent Ag Business Management Career Development Event, member participants applied problem-solving skills and critical thinking to analyze business management information. The event format includes a written examination with three parts: true/false questions, multiple-choice questions and problem-solving questions. These questions are related to principles of management, record keeping, credit, budgets, costs and break-even problems.
Edwards County FFA received Third Place in State and Rylan Robb won Fifth Place, Individual.
Michelle Wiseman, the Edwards County High School Ag Instructor and FFA Advisor said, “normally, we would travel somewhere to compete, but due to COVID, the students competed virtually from their homes.”
“We are also doing Livestock, Poultry and Horticulture virtually,” Wiseman continued.
Participants in the Livestock Evaluation Career Development Event will develop the ability to select market and breeding-type livestock that will meet the needs of the industry. The event requires students to judge and evaluate market animals, evaluate keep-cull classes based on production and type, and grade cattle on USDA quality grades and cutability. Participants will also present oral reasons.
Participants in the Poultry Evaluation Career Development Event will engage in activities related to the production and management, processing, marketing, food safety and quality of poultry products. The event generally provides opportunities for students to evaluate and place live egg-type hens, evaluate and grade ready-to-cook carcasses of chickens, evaluate and grade individual shell eggs for interior quality, grade individual shell eggs for exterior quality and determine defect factors, determine quality factors of further processed poultry meat products, identify poultry carcass parts, complete a written poultry examination and evaluate and place a class of whole dressed birds.
Participants in the Horticulture Career Development Event will perform tasks associated with the horticulture industry, including the identification of plant materials, the judging of plant quality and the demonstration of other practical skills. Practicums consist of demonstrating floral design skills, diagnosing plant disorders, solving problems related to the pruning of woody plants, analyzing a landscape plan and calculating costs and identifying tools and equipment used to perform horticulture activities. Participants are also required to complete a written examination on general horticulture knowledge.
These students have been and will continue competing in a vastly different way than they have in the past, at least for the next few months. The virtual ag environment is a new frontier, and students need the support of the community to bolster their successes.
While cheering on the FFA students taking these development events, you can also help support local programs, educators and students by raising awareness of the diverse career opportunities available in agriculture, encouraging local schools to acquire, maintain and enhance virtual/remote agricultural education opportunities and ask state legislators to increase agricultural education line item funding.
