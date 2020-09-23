Mr. Tom spoke on “I Am the Vine.” Through this time of COVID, have you felt distanced - from people in nursing homes, schools, having to wear masks?
In John 15:4-5, Jesus says, “remain united to Me, and I will remain united to you. A branch cannot bear fruit by itself; it can do so only if it remains in the vine. In the same way you cannot bear fruit unless you remain in Me. I am the vine, and you are the branches. Whoever remains in Me, and I in him, will bear much fruit; for you can do nothing without Me.”
Stay connected to Jesus - stay connected to Christ. Do not disconnect yourself from God! Jesus speaks about branches not being able to bear fruit by themselves - they have to be connected to the vine. Like people cannot be disconnected from God. Ways to stay connected: pray more than once a day; have a Bible reading plan, if it’s a Daily Devotion, don’t just read the verse but read the whole chapter; join a personal Bible study group and in your daily worship, sing: sing in the car (Mr. Tom said this may be the best place since no one can hear you).
Grow through the negative (2 Peter 1:5-11). How much negativity do you see and hear? Turn off the TV and radio! Have people ever told you the Bible is out of date? In John 15:8 it says, “My Father’s glory is shown by your bearing much fruit; and in this way, you become My disciples.” By bearing fruit, we are being productive for God. In order to bear more fruit, pruning needs to be done - think of blackberries, blueberries, fruit trees. I am sure there are other plants, but I am not much of a gardener! Nature does prune branches through fungi, infestations and other ways I am not familiar with. Have you ever thought about asking God to “prune” you? This would renew the desire to grow and glorify God.
On Oct. 1, it is Bring Your Bible to School Day. This is a nation-wide, student-led movement to read and treasure Scripture as God’s Holy Word, to encourage others with the hope we have in Christ Jesus, to celebrate our religious freedoms in the United States. It all culminates with Bring Your Bible to School Day on the first Thursday of October. Last year, 500,000 students brought their Bibles to school. Interesting to see how many in the Edwards County School District do this. I might have to do some checking on this!
We are still collecting items for the Operation Christmas Child “store.” This will continue through Nov. 8. Let’s see how many boxes we can fill. Be watching on Little Prairie’s Facebook page the first of October as items will be listed. I’m sure even if you don’t attend LPCC, donations will be accepted.
Coming event: Homecoming on Oct. 11 will be held, but there will not be a meal due to the pandemic (oh, the great food). We will be worshipping outside that day. More information to come.
Have a great week, enjoy the cool weather. Join us on Sundays…9:30 a.m. for Sunday School, 10:30n a.m. for church. We have many who wear their masks, come join us!
