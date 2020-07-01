For you were called to freedom, brothers. Only do not use your freedom as an opportunity for the flesh, but through love serve one another. Galatians 5:13
Those having birthdays this week are: Levi Smith, Tara Buerster, Erin Koertge, George Gerlach, Lauren Pemberton, Callen Owings, Evan Thomson, Jim Utley, Ava Gwaltney, Rebecca Perry, Cathy King and Amanda York. Those celebrating wedding anniversaries this week are Tyler and Jenna (Turpin) Jones and Austin and Heather Longbons.
Nolan's sermon, “Modern Day Angst: Nothing Lasts Forever,” was taken from Ecclesiastes 1:2-3. In our everyday lives, we often get bogged down with the same routines day after day. In Ecclesiastes, these activities or events are considered to be meaningless. This has gone on since Adam and Eve. Taking God out of the equation is not the answer. We can handle our angst only if we have God with us. God isn't under the sun; He's above all! We need to start looking at our everyday activities and ask God how we can honor Him while doing each task.
We will be able to worship in the church building starting next Sunday morning. We will have two services to help with social distancing. The first service will be at 8:30 a.m., and the second will begin at 10:30 a.m. Please use the northeast doors only which will be open 20 minutes before each service. People will be seated as they arrive at the church. So, if you'd like to sit with family, please get together outside the church before going in. Masks will need to be worn and will be available for those not having one.
Each Sunday service will be live on Facebook or can be seen later by clicking on the video on our website.
For more information from West Village, please visit our website, westvillagechristianchurch.org.
If anyone is in need of home communion, please contact Neil Fearn at 618-838-3852 or Steven Greathouse at 618-445-7881.
Kevin Blew with Shiloh Christian Children's Ranch will be at West Village to speak on July 12. Plan on listening to his presentation.
The monthly missions for July will go to: Tim and Erin MacSaveny with Pioneer Bible Translators, Pinehaven, Oil Belt, Campus Outreach, and News Service 2000 (Dr. Pat).
Starting in July, if any Sunday School class would like to reserve the church basement for your class to meet, please let Nolan know who is having the class and what day and time you'd like to meet. Meetings will be in the basement fellowship area.
Also, if anyone in the church wants to reserve the basement for a family event, please sign up on the calendar in the foyer or let Nolan or Erin know.
Oil Belt will be celebrating their 75th anniversary next year. To honor this event, they are publishing an updated camp cookbook. They are seeking recipes from the kitchen volunteers over the years. Recipe forms will be available on the Welcome Center when church resumes, and a basket will be available to collect the completed forms. You may also submit memories, and a form for that will also be on the Welcome Center.
Sherrie Turpin and Jenna Jones visited with Sam, Heather and Micah Turpin of Girard on Thursday.
On Friday evening, Lonny and Valerie Murbarger visited with Kiersten Johnson and Jason Collingwood of Vandalia. On Saturday, Lonny and Valerie drove to Bloomington and helped Sadie and Abbie Ramsey move into their apartment. Hallie Murbarger of Champaign and Emily Wiggs of Bloomington also helped.
Our heartfelt sympathy is extended to the families of Stanley Mann, Thomas Jones, Marlene (Jones) Ginther and Lonnie Tait.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.