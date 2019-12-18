Diana Compton did a fine job of leading the worship hour this morning, accompanied by Norma Grimes and Sharon Benedict! She also sang an awesome special, "Beautiful Star of Bethlehem." Danny Points led the devotion for the Lord's Supper, aided by Abbey Compton and Olivia Lee. Ruth Schmidt was the greeter. Communion was taken and shared at Meadowood as our church held the worship service there this afternoon. Bob Beckman preached about "When Christmas Comes to town...The Impossible Becomes Actual!" God comes personally to do the impossible in the lives of those who seek Him!
Our "Walk to the Manger" offering will be next Sunday, then the preacher and Georgia will hold an Open House at their Home on the Hill from 2-4 p.m. We will be ringing the bell at Road Ranger on Dec. 21 for the Ministerial Association. It's been a busy month so far. Invite someone to church.
Please pray for Tony Potter, heart surgery Monday; Dorothy Westmoland, hospital; Robby Waldrip, Betty Link, Skinner Bell, Charlotte Schoenheit, Tammy Seifried, Tristen Kleinschmidt and Danny Bowland, silent requests; and the family of Robert Silbereisen, grandfather of Sidney Foster. Pray also for Kent Gay, Laurie McGhee, Fran Tribe and Mike Wilson; continued prayer for Jay Williams, Dewey Nash, Tom and Bev Johnson, Delores Compton, your friends and neighbors, the lost, your family, America, and our congregation. Enjoy the rest of December. Remember Jesus...He never forgets you!
