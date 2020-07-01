Watchword for the week: “Happy are the people who know this festal shout, who walk, O Lord, in the light of your countenance.” Psalm 89:15

Usher for July: Eli Landingham

Scripture on July 5: Crystal Clodfelter

A/V Tech on July 5: Doug Krajec   

Class in charge: Discoverers

This week:

Sunday, July 5

9 a.m.:  Worship-Adopt-a-Village 

10 a.m.: Sunday School

Monday, Jul 6

7 p.m.: Trustee meeting

Looking Ahead:

Sunday, July 12: 

9 a.m.:  Worship-Harvest of Hope 

10 a.m.: Sunday School

Tuesday, Jul 21

6:30 p.m.: CEC meeting

The church is still collecting:

Box tops for school- these are used for school supplies

CEC collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald house in Evansville

Tags