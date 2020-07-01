Watchword for the week: “Happy are the people who know this festal shout, who walk, O Lord, in the light of your countenance.” Psalm 89:15
Usher for July: Eli Landingham
Scripture on July 5: Crystal Clodfelter
A/V Tech on July 5: Doug Krajec
Class in charge: Discoverers
This week:
Sunday, July 5
9 a.m.: Worship-Adopt-a-Village
10 a.m.: Sunday School
Monday, Jul 6
7 p.m.: Trustee meeting
Looking Ahead:
Sunday, July 12:
9 a.m.: Worship-Harvest of Hope
10 a.m.: Sunday School
Tuesday, Jul 21
6:30 p.m.: CEC meeting
The church is still collecting:
Box tops for school- these are used for school supplies
CEC collecting pull tabs for Ronald McDonald house in Evansville
