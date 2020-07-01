On Monday, June 29, Fairfield Memorial Hospital’s Urgent Care resumed normal hours and location in the FMH Medical Arts Complex.
In conjunction with the Urgent Care, the FMH Respiratory Illness Screening Clinic (RISC) tent in Fairfield will be open 7 days a week from 8 a.m.-8 p.m. for anyone that has the signs and symptoms of a respiratory illness. After 8 p.m. and until the RISC tent re-opens the next morning, patients with these symptoms should report to the Emergency Department. Signs and symptoms include: a temperature of 100.4 degrees or higher; shortness of breath/rapid breathing; new or worsening cough; loss of sense of taste and/or smell; sore throat, ear pain, muscle aches, and/or exposure to a person that has a confirmed diagnosis of COVID-19. Patients who arrive at the tent for treatment will need to call 618-847-8344.
All services at Fairfield Memorial Hospital continue to remain open and available for all of your healthcare needs. The staff of Fairfield Memorial Hospital would like to thank the many communities we serve for all of their understanding and support during this time of national pandemic.
