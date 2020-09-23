The Edwards County Health Office will be offering a drive-thru flu shot clinic on Oct. 14 from 11 a.m. until 5 p.m. at the Edwards County Fairgrounds in Albion.
“With all the guidelines and safety measures currently in place because of COVID-19, offering a drive-thru clinic allows us the ability to serve our community, while keeping the health and safety of the public at the forefront,” states Belinda Moore of the Edwards County Health Office.
The drive-thru flu shot clinic is for private pay, private insurance, and Medicare customers only.
All Medicaid customers must call the health office and make an appointment to get a flu shot.
Anyone ages six months and over can get a flu shot. Cost for private pay flu shots is $30 for low dose and $65 for high dose (for those over age 65).
Anyone who wishes to get a flu shot at the drive-thru clinic will remain in their car and is urged to wear short sleeves. Those paying with private insurance or Medicare need to bring their insurance card. Those attending are asked to watch for traffic flow signs.
This year, there will be no flu shot clinics at the Senior Centers in Edwards County due to COVID-19, since the centers being closed to the public. Seniors can come to the drive-thru clinic, make an appointment at the Edwards County Health Office, or visit their primary physician to get a flu shot.
The drive-thru flu shot clinic is sponsored by the Edwards County Health Office in conjunction with the Edwards County Farm Bureau.
