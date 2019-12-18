The word became flesh and made his dwelling among us. We have seen His glory, the glory of the one and only Son, who came from the Father, full of grace and truth. John 1:14
If you missed our Children’s and Adult Choir cantatas, you missed a true blessing. They were both beautiful. Thank you Belinda Pott and Miles and Bill Kinsey.
If you haven’t checked out our church library, now is the time to do so. We have several new books and audio books.
This Wednesday we do have adult Bible study, youth group, RA’S, GA’s and mission friends at 6:30 p.m. The adults are doing the study of the disciples, “12 Ordinary Men.” There are two books that go along with this. They are free and can be picked up in the church office.
Thursday, AA meets at 8 p.m.. You may enter though the South door. Anyone is more than welcome to attend.
Sunday, we have Sunday school at 9 a.m. Worship service at 10:10 a.m. Church council will meet at 5:30 p.m. And youth group and evening worship at 6:30 p.m. Nursery services are provided.
Join us at 10 p.m. on Christmas Eve for a candlelight service. Your children are welcome to come in their pajamas.
We will not be having Wednesday evening services on Christmas Day. Enjoy celebrating the birth of Jesus with your friends and family.
Birthdays this week are Abbi Rivers on the Dec. 19, Elizabeth Pittman on Dec. 24, and Tara Sager on Dec. 25. Mr. and Mrs. Jim Shelton have an anniversary on Dec.
We wish you a Merry Christmas, and hope you have a great week.
