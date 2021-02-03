Following the announcement from the Illinois High School Association that basketball season has started, area schools are cementing the details through which fans will be able to cheer on their favorite schools from the bleachers.
Edwards County High School Athletic Director Kris Duncan confirmed on Friday that the school’s high school basketball games will seat 50 spectators per game, the maximum allowed by IHSA and the Illinois Department of Public Health for those districts residing in Emergency Management Agency COVID-19 Regions in Phase 4 of Illinois Governor J.B. Pritzker’s pandemic mitigation plan. Duncan also noted that each player will be given two tickets per game to pass on to family members who wish to attend.
By time of press, Grayville High School was still in the process of deciding their policy regarding spectators attending basketball games.
“We are still making decisions,” said GHS Athletic Director Marc Stendeback when reached for comment.
