While the Nov. 3 General Election is a little over a month away, the process of setting the ballot for the spring 2021 election is already underway.
Starting on Tuesday, Sept. 22, potential candidates for local political offices up for election in the April 2021 election have been able to circulate petitions to run for vacant positions within their respective municipal governments. Within the borders of Edwards County, there will be multiple city, village, road commissioner and school board openings up for grabs.
In the City of Albion, the mayorship, office of city clerk and three aldermen, one from each of the city’s three wards, seats will be up for election. Wesley Harris currently serves as mayor for the city and Melissa Felling as city clerk. Aldermen seeing their current term expire include Arrol Stewart in Ward #1, Chris Hodgson in Ward #2 and Quentin Speir in Ward #3. All open seats will be for four-year terms once filled.
Also in Albion, the city’s park board will have five vacancies up for election. Current board members Harris and Hodgson will see their terms expire, while three open spots will need to be filled as well.
The Village of West Salem will have three seats on its board of trustees open up in April as well. All three positions on the board will be for full terms, with trustees Michael Ristvedt, Paul Butler and Misty Mewes having their seats up for election this spring.
Three seats on the West Salem Library Board will also see three openings in the spring. Current trustees Patricia Ristvedt and Clara Markman will have their six-year terms wrap up, while the two-year term of Kevin Schilt will also be ending come springtime.
