A new ambulance the Edwards County Emergency Medical Services Board says is needed may have to wait until February.
During a joint meeting of the Edwards County EMS Board and the county board of commissioners, the latter board initially insisted that the matter not be addressed until the month of February, when a decision has been reached on a contract proposal offered by Wabash General Hospital to take over operation of the county's Basic Life Support ambulance service. As the EMS Board pushed the matter, however, the county board agreed to put the issue on its January agenda, allowing to possibly take action should a solution to the problem be reached by that point.
The reasoning of the county board revolved around the prospect that the proposal in question could lead to a reduction in the need for ambulances within the county.
"We might as well wait until we decide what path we're going," said Duane Lear, Chairman of the County Board. "There's no sense in having four ambulances if you only need one."
The cost of a new ambulance has been estimated to fall between $40,000–70,000 by the EMS Board. the insurance payout for the totaled ambulance which needs replaced was only $25,000.
"I think we were looking at, at a minimum, $45,000 to get something respectable," explained EMS Board member Levi McDaniel. "If you get an ambulance that has 50,000 miles on it, it's going to take us a while to get to 150,000 miles."
Employees of the service on hand for the meeting noted that two of the three available ambulances have over 150,000 miles on them, while the remaining truck has more than 200,000 miles on it. The fourth ambulance owned by the service was totaled after it collided with a deer in October.
"We need to get one good one no matter what moving forward, in my opinion," explained Seth Fearn, Chairman of the Edward County EMS Board. "You need to keep two on hand."
The employees also conveyed that the service is spending $1,000–2,000 per month on repairs to the three ambulances currently in service.
"In my opinion, the cost on this stuff adds up pretty quick," he said.
For the rest of the story, check out last week's Navigator.
