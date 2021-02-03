At the prompting of the Albion City Council, one local resident has begun a fundraising campaign to help repair the archway of the Albion Cemetery.
Susan Markman addressed the council during their February regular meeting Monday night, recalling an issue she raised with the aldermen previously regarding the maintenance of the Albion Cemetery. Following Markman’s previous complaint, the council solicited a quote amounting to $115,000 to repair the cemetery fencing.
But Markman told the council that her primary concern was the signage for the cemetery, which she noted should be put back into its proper place and re-welded.
“I was here two or three months ago, trying to get that fixed,” she said. “I’m not concerned about painting the fence right now.
“I am, myself and other people, still concerned about that sign.”
Albion Mayor Wesley Harris updated Markman on the council’s findings thus far into the project.
“We had Fearn Sandblasting come, give us a quote to find out how much it was going to cost to get it all power sanded, get it repainted, get everything done right,” Harris noted.
The Albion resident reiterated that her complaint centered around the signage for the cemetery, rather than the fencing.
“You’re talking about the whole cemetery,” said Markman. “I’m talking about just repairing the sign that says Albion Cemetery. Why can’t that be done, like, now?
“Why does it have to be done in a great big group or big job?”
The Albion mayor explained that the council had discussed completing the project in portions to ease its cost against the city’s yearly budget, though such plans could not begin until the budget for the next fiscal year has been set.
“We first saw that we didn’t budget it in for this year at all,” said Harris. “Our budgeting will happen in May or June.”
Markman inquired if the project had been broken down in a manner in which they could determine the cost to replace the sign.
“No,” answered City Clerk Melissa Felling. “That’s not what you asked for when you came.”
