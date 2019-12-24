IASB and GCUSD 1 hope to have a name by April
Effective July 1, Grayville Community Unit School District #1 will have a new superintendent. The application process has begun; now it’s a waiting game for GCUSD 1. A new name to go with the title won’t be known until at least April.
Last Wednesday night during their December regular session, the board observed another presentation by Tim Buss, former superintendent of Wabash County School District #348, who is currently employed by the Illinois Association of School Boards. This time, the presentation centered on the review of the vacancy ad that went live on Friday, being available to “…6,000 people, plus the websites” according to Buss, such as the Illinois Association of School Administrators.
The current superintendent of schools, Sarah Emery, will be resigning from her position, effective June 30, so a replacement must be found to start July 1.
At last month’s session, Buss highlighted four areas upon which the board itself should focus on when considering a new superintendent. These areas included whether or not the applicant must have previous experience as a teacher, previous experience as an administrator, previous experience as a superintendent and finally, whether the applicant must reside in the district after appointment.
